NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are looking for answers in the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River.

Authorities are trying to figure out who he is and where his parents are. A medical examiner will determine how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

Diana Campbell, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, first noticed the baby around 4 p.m. Sunday. Her husband, Monte, waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

“She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point, I thought it was a doll,” Monte Campbell said.

He said the baby wasn’t breathing and showed no pulse.

“They kept asking if there was a parent around,” tourist Austin Campbell said. “But it was just a baby in the water. There was nobody around.”

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene, and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

