NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is holding a public meeting Monday on the looming L train shutdown.

The public meeting is being held to get comments and review the proposed alternative service plan while the L train is out of commission.

The meeting taking placed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway.

The 15-month shutdown between Brooklyn and Manhattan will begin in April of 2019. About 22,000 riders use the train line on weekdays alone.