NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders are facing service disruptions Monday morning due to two separate incidents of people being struck by trains.

The LIRR says limited westbound service between Jamaica and Penn has been restored following an earlier suspension due to a non-passenger train striking an unauthorized person on the tracks near Woodside.

Limited W/B train service btwn Jamaica and Penn has been restored. Customers should anticipate delays and cancellations due to a person being struck by a train at Woodside. E/B svc remains suspended. NYC Transit is cross honoring LIRR tickets. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

Customers should still expect delays and cancellations. Meanwhile, eastbound service remains suspended.

The LIRR says trains are also bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Penn Station and at the 7 train at Woodside.

The following is a list of the canceled and combined trains so far this morning: pic.twitter.com/lmWZ5IdYYH — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

Separately, westbound Ronkonkoma branch service remains suspended east of Hicksville as crews work to restore service following a person being struck by a non-passenger train near Hicksville.

W/B Ronkonkoma service continues to be suspended east of Hicksville as crews work to restore service. E/B service has been restored. When W/B service is restored, it is expected to be limited and with delays due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train near Hicksville. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

The LIRR says eastbound service has been restored.

