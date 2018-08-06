NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders are facing service disruptions Monday morning due to two separate incidents of people being struck by trains.
The LIRR says limited westbound service between Jamaica and Penn has been restored following an earlier suspension due to a non-passenger train striking an unauthorized person on the tracks near Woodside.
Customers should still expect delays and cancellations. Meanwhile, eastbound service remains suspended.
The LIRR says trains are also bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.
NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Penn Station and at the 7 train at Woodside.
Separately, westbound Ronkonkoma branch service remains suspended east of Hicksville as crews work to restore service following a person being struck by a non-passenger train near Hicksville.
The LIRR says eastbound service has been restored.
