NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say they are trying to determine if a badly decomposed woman’s body found in a Philadelphia basement is that of a missing Bronx woman.

Police say 50-year-old Vianela Tavera, a mother of five from Soundview, hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 28.

Sunday night, the body of a woman was found in the basement of a home in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia and police say it could be Tavera.

“They found a dead, badly decomposed female lying on the basement floor,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia police. “Possibly may be the female that was missing from New York and believed to have been murdered.”

Tavera left her family on July 28 for a planned trip to Philadelphia and hasn’t been seen since. Two days after she was last heard from, police said her SUV was found in Fairfax, Virginia with a man inside.

Police in Virginia say 38-year-old Luis Negron-Martinez was arrested for allegedly stealing the SUV and for having a gun inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the two knew each other but it’s not clear how her vehicle ended up in Virginia. Negron-Martinez lives in the neighborhood where the body was found, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Negron-Martinez is being held without bond in Virginia.

The investigation is ongoing.