NEW YORK CITY (CBS) – After two decades and countless Emmys, the TV comedy Murphy Brown is returning to television.

It’s been 20 years since Candice Bergen signed off the air as the show’s namesake feisty competitive journalist.

After meeting her demand to film in New York City, Bergen agreed to the show’s return to CBS.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier sat down with the five-time Emmy winner where she revealed some big surprises in the works.

“What was it like? We’ve seen the video where everyone walked on that set and began to cry,” asked Frazier.

“Yeah, well, it was very powerful, it was very emotional for all of us,” said Bergen. “And when we all walked in and saw Murphy’s townhouse exactly as it had been 20, 30 years ago, we all burst into tears because it was, it was sort of a miracle.”

One new addition to Murphy Brown is that her son Avery is now all grown up, played by Jake McDorman.

Avery has become a television journalist like his mother, and they’re trying to outdo each other on ratings.

“At the heart of it, there’s a real tenderness,” said Bergen.

A big guest star is expected in the first episode, but Bergen also has a short wish list of people she’d love to see on the new show.

“For me, Barack Obama,” the actress said. “It could happen.”

In a scene where Murphy messes around with a White House briefing, the cast won’t be surprised to see a real-life reaction from the president’s Twitter account.

“Murphy has been kicked out of every presidential briefing room for like six administrations,” Bergen said. “And so now she manages to sneak back in.”