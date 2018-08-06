NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a man who died after jumping out of a freezer and threatening employees with a knife at a New York City brunch hotspot was a suspected cold-case killer who’d just been released from jail in Boston.

Police say 54-year-old Carlton Henderson screamed “Away from me, Satan!” as he rushed out of the walk-in freezer at Sarabeth’s Restaurant around 11 a.m. Sunday. Police say he went into cardiac arrest after kitchen employees stripped away the knife and took him to the floor.

Henderson was facing murder charges in the 1988 shooting deaths of 26-year-old William Medina and 22-year-old Antonio Dos Reis.

He had been in jail since his June 2017 arrest, but a judge ordered him released on his own recognizance last Wednesday after ruling to suppress key evidence.

The NYC Medical Examiner will determine Henderson’s cause of death as investigators look into why he went into the restaurant, how he got into the freezer, and how long he was in there for. The restaurant has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

