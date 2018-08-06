NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tourist visiting New York City for a wedding was on life support Monday after police say he was knocked unconscious in a vicious assault over the weekend.

The family of 35-year-old Sandor Szabo says he was only supposed to be in the city for the weekend. The marketing professional flew in from Florida for a wedding in Long Island City on Saturday, but the celebration turned violent after 1 a.m. Sunday. That’s when police say a man punched Szabo in the face on 29th Street near 41st Avenue.

The blow was so hard, Szabo fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete. His family says he was leaving the hotel where his brother was staying and called for a car to go back to his own hotel. The family believes he was knocking on car windows to check on which ride was his when he knocked on the suspect’s window.

That man the got out of his car and punched Szabo. With the Floridian tourist laying on the ground bloodied, the alleged assailant drove off in his white SUV.

“Our road is basically new hotel, new hotel, then abandoned places, so it’s just a process of gentrification and converting,” said Long Island City resident Cloe Lui. “It’ll take some time to be more safe.”

Szabo remained in critical condition on life support late Monday. His family says he had just started a job in Florida, but they fear they may now be forced to plan his funeral.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident come forward.