NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It will be day two of temperatures in the 90s Monday but with the humidity, it will feel more like 95 to 100.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, so whether you’re rushing to work or just spending time outside, remember to grab sunscreen and stay hydrated.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts

“It’s unreal and I didn’t even know it was going to be this hot today,” said Brooklyn resident Andrew Smith.

“It’s very humid,” said Crown Heights resident Nikki Yoshimura.

A couple of minutes outside is enough to make you feel like you’re in a sauna. Just ask those who work in the heat.

“Being out on my feet all day. That’s probably the hardest part,” said Luna Park employee Elyjah Young. “The sun beaming on me.”

“You gotta drink water, you gotta walk around. You can’t stand still,” said Wonder Wheel employee Steve Saroff.

Some firefighters could be seen Sunday cooling off after taking on not just the temps, but also a fire in Huntington on Long Island.

Staying hydrated is crucial whether you’re working or working out. Some athletes braved the heat for the Brooklyn sports festival.

“The bar’s a little hotter, hands a little more sensitive,” said East Flatbush resident Andrew Smith.

Whether it’s soaking in the sun on the beach, walking to work or getting on the subway, remember that on a hot day it’s all about safety first.

Spending time indoors and in air conditioning is crucial and there are plenty of cooling centers around the city. For more hot weather safety tips, click here.