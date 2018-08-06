MEDFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An “urban” encounter in the suburbs of New Jersey could soon become the stuff of legend.

Country superstar Keith Urban was having trouble with his credit card at a South Jersey convenience store, which caught the attention of another customer who offered to pay it forward.

“He said ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’. He said ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said ‘No you’re not, really?'” New Jersey resident Ruth Reed said.

As a picture shows, it really was Keith Urban. The singer had a concert in the Philadelphia area last Friday, but he first stopped by a Wawa in Medford, New Jersey. That’s where Reed spotted him. For years, she and her husband have been picking up people’s tabs as gestures of kindness.

“We decided when we saw military people we would treat them at Wawa or Dunkin Donuts or whatever,” said Reed.

When she spotted a man at the register who seemed to be short on cash, she jumped at the chance to help. Even thought it was Urban, Reed says she thought he was just a lookalike since he was with a woman other than Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman.

Turns out, he had a completely plausible explanation.

“He said ‘That’s my sister, we can ask her,’ and I said ‘okay, I don’t think she would lie to some old lady’,” said Reed.

She was finally convinced after noticing bodyguards. Still, she agreed to keep her word and pay for Urban. The superstar paid it forward himself, sticking five bucks in the donation box at the Wawa register.