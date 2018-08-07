The heat is just not giving up!

We are projected to hit our second official heat wave of the summer by this afternoon.

Temps started out in the upper 70s and will just keep on rising until we hit the 90s again today.

The heat advisory is still in effect until 8 p.m.. It will feel like 95+ so make sure you are taking care of yourself by staying cool and hydrated!

Humidity is also still hanging around, so it’s going to be a very sticky heat.

There is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon into the evening but the best chance for storms will be Wednesday.