By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

The heat is just not giving up!

We are projected to hit our second official heat wave of the summer by this afternoon.

nu tu alert heat advisory3 8/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps started out in the upper 70s and will just keep on rising until we hit the 90s again today.

The heat advisory is still in effect until 8 p.m.. It will feel like 95+ so make sure you are taking care of yourself by staying cool and hydrated!

nu tu tomorrows highs1 8/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Humidity is also still hanging around, so it’s going to be a very sticky heat.

There is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon into the evening but the best chance for storms will be Wednesday.

nu tu 7day auto4 8/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

So along with sunglasses and sunscreen, it may be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy too.

Stay cool!

