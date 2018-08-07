JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For two brothers, brand new bikes mean a lot more than freedom on four wheels.

Especially after 15-year-old Patrick Bebawy’s was stolen last month.

“I was really upset as I knew I saved up for the bike,” said Patrick Bebawy.

It took months of chores for the teen to save up for a $200 bike, just in time for his 15th birthday.

Just two days later, it was stolen from the Newport Centre Mall.

“The lock was in pieces and my bike was not there…I was scared my parents were going to yell at me,” said Patrick.

Instead his parents told him to call the police.

“Next thing you know a police officer comes knocking on our door says we have news about your bike…I thought he came back with the bike but turns out there was better news,” said Patrick.

Officers told him the thief was caught and charged.

Although the cops couldn’t get the bike back, they teamed up with a local businessman to get him and his brother new wheels.

“He was in complete shock, his eyes were about this big and he didn’t even believe it,” said Guarini Plumbing owner Bill Melms.

“When the police officer left I was like jumping a lot,” said Patrick.

“Thank you so much it really meant a lot,” said brother George Bebawy.

It turns out, the other Good Samaritan Bill Melms has quietly been donating 100 bikes a year to kids for the last decade.

“Kids work everyday and save their money want to let them know that people will help them out,” said Melms.

There’s no catch, but there is just one thing the two men hope the teens will do in return.

“When they get jobs and get older you pay it forward and that’s my thank you,” said Melms.

While the Bebawy’s figure out what that kind gesture will be, they’re not taking this one for granted.

They will be locking their bikes twice and storing them inside for safekeeping.