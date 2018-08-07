CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two police officers were rushed to the hospital after authorities say they were shot while sitting in an unmarked vehicle at a red light in South Jersey Tuesday night.

Investigators say the shooter opened fire around 8:30 p.m. while the officers were sitting near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets in Camden, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

Camden Co. Police Provide Update On Shooting:

The detectives, a man and woman, were taken to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting which occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve together.

No arrests have been made as police say the gunman remains at large.

