37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two police officers were rushed to the hospital after authorities say they were shot while sitting in an unmarked vehicle at a red light in South Jersey Tuesday night.

Investigators say the shooter opened fire around 8:30 p.m. while the officers were sitting near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets in Camden, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

Camden Co. Police Provide Update On Shooting:

The detectives, a man and woman, were taken to an area hospital with what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting which occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve together.

No arrests have been made as police say the gunman remains at large.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s