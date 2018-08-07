FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a woman who they say is accused of stealing from mourners’ cars while parked at a cemetery.

Authorities say 30-year-old Tiffany Radford has been charged with four counts of petit larceny in connection with thefts from cars parked at Saint Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale between April and July.

They say she is also suspected in similar cases at the nearby Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Police urge people to always lock their vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8132. Anyone with additional information asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.