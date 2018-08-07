NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cleaning crew at LaGuardia Airport made a disturbing discovery Tuesday morning.

A fetus was left inside an aircraft bathroom.

Now, authorities are trying to locate the mother, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Several dozen travelers at LaGuardia were saddened to learn the reason behind their delayed flight to North Carolina. One passenger to Charlotte asked to remain anonymous.

“I can’t believe it. I think it’s awful. Abandoned fetus on a flight? That’s terrible,” the passenger said.

The discovery was made in one of the four bathrooms on an American Airlines jet. A cleaning crew found the fetus inside a toilet. Sources told CBS2’s Aiello a large amount of toilet paper was placed on top of the fetus.

American Flight 1942 arrived around 11 p.m. Monday from Charlotte. After passengers deplaned, the jet was moved for maintenance, and was parked at Hangar 5 when the cleaning crew discovered the fetus.

As part of the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance video from Charlotte to key in on any visibly pregnant passengers.

American Airlines released a statement that said the following: “As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Traveler Barbara Morris wondered if a passenger suffered a miscarriage and panicked.

“And the person had become afraid, but just to leave it like that and to say nothing, that’s unconscionable,” Morris said.

The fetus was taken to the Queens morgue for an autopsy, and the district attorney’s office was working with Port Authority Police to find the mother, and determine if any charges are appropriate, Aiello reported.

A law enforcement source told CBS2 the fetus appears to have been 5 or 6 months old.