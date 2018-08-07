37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees again Tuesday, marking an official heat wave.

A heat advisory remains in effect as the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

On Monday, people packed Coney Island trying to beat the heat. Others went to Central Park and found some shade with a cold drink.

If you need a place to cool off, there are cooling centers open across the city. For more summer safety tips, click here.

 

