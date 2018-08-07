NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD will hold its annual National Night Out Against Crime event, Tuesday.

The community-building event, held at over 70 locations throughout the five boroughs, aims to strengthen the relationship between citizens and law enforcement.

Local officers, community leaders and businesses will meet with neighbors at barbecues where there will be games for kids and information on how to keep neighborhoods safe.

Click HERE for the National Night Out Against Crime event locations.