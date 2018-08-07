BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New U.S. economic sanctions on Iran are now in place, after going into effect at midnight.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order from his New Jersey golf club restoring the sanctions lifted in the Obama administration’s 2015 Iran-nuclear deal.

In May, Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it one-sided.

“The fact is this was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” said President Trump.

The president tweeted earlier this morning:

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

The sanctions, which kicked back in at midnight, target Iran’s gold and metal industries, its auto sector and restrict Iran from using U.S. dollars in financial transactions.

The Trump administration argues just the threat of sanctions has already made a difference–pointing to Iran’s plummeting currency, a worsening economy.

As a result, intense anti-government riots, broke out in recent days.

“Our policy is not regime change but we want to put unprecedented pressure on the government of Iran to change its behavior,” said National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Despite heightened hostility, last week President Trump offered up a meeting.

“No preconditions, no. If they wanna meet, I’ll meet. Anytime they want,” he said.

Iranian President Rouhani said negotiations and sanctions can’t coexist, that if someone has a knife in the hand and seeks talks he should first put the knife in his pocket.

Additional sanctions on Iran’s oil industry begin in November.