OAKLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey say one teenager drowned and another is missing after a swimming session in Ramapo Lake took a tragic turn Tuesday evening.

Investigators believe one victim jumped in to try and save the other. Mayor Linda Schwager tells CBS2 first responders were still looking in and around the lake for a young woman likely in her teens after recovering the body of an 18-year-old man around 10 p.m.

Authorities were initially called to Ramapo State Forest around 6 p.m. for a report of two juveniles drowning. Dive teams from four neighboring towns, as well as state police, began searching the area. Police say the two victims had been with a larger group of teens swimming in the lake during the afternoon despite it not being allowed.

Officials say it appears the 18-year-old tried saving the young woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, before he was eventually overpowered by the water. The staging area for emergency crews was established on a dirt entrance to the park miles from the lake, making matters more challenging.

