MONTREAL, Canada (CBS Local) – A Canadian gym member has been banned from the building after being caught on video attacking a teen he thought was lifting weights too loudly.

According to the Montreal Gazette, the unnamed customer of Buzzfit gyms in Montreal was kicked out after kicking 19-year-old Charles-Antoine Lalonde as he was power-lifting on Aug. 2.

In a YouTube video, which has been viewed over two million times, Lalonde is seen being assaulted by the other customer after dropping his weights on the floor several times. “You are picking the bar up off the ground. All the work and benefit you are receiving is on the way up… when you put it back down, you can’t not drop it,” power-lifting coach and trainer Pete Rubish told reporters.

UPDATE: The man seen in a video attacking a weightlifter at a Greenfield Park gym has been banned for life from that gym. https://t.co/4g4zb2ktkn pic.twitter.com/TTTZ1zXqt0 — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) August 6, 2018

Rubish reportedly has the teen and other clients film their workouts, so he can critique their performance. Buzzfit Gym told the Gazette they are not equipped for high-performance weight training. Rubish admitted that Lalonde already had “a few incidents where the staff was giving him a hard time” in regards to the noise.

The 19-year-old had reportedly placed foam mats down to lessen his noise when dropping the heavy equipment, but it wasn’t enough for at least one enraged customer. A Buzzfit employee was also reportedly suspended after the video was posted.

This isn’t the first time power-lifters and Crossfit enthusiasts have been accused of being a “public nuisance.” In 2012, a New York barbershop sued the gym next door and claimed their constant weight dropping ruined their business.

In May, the California city of Hermosa Beach started a public hearing into whether Crossfit Horsepower was bringing too much noise and disruption to the area.

Rubish said the teen plans to file assault charges against the former gym member.