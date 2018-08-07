NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search was on Tuesday for a man police say slashed a woman at random in Brooklyn.

The victim says she moved to New York City from Haiti in search of a better life with her family, only to find herself the victim of a senseless attack by a stranger on the street.

“All my family, my husband, everybody was sad,” Marie Jean Pierre told CBS2 in an exclusive interview.

Jean Pierre spent the day comforting her daughter, who was still distraught over the slash wound her mom suffered at the hands of a man no one in the family had ever seen. Now with a four-inch gash on her cheek, the victim says she can’t get the image of him out of her head.

“I feel something sharp on my face and I touch it and I say ‘Oh my God,’ I’m screaming,” said Jean Pierre.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near Linden Boulevard and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, mere feet from Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where the wife and mother of two has worked as a patient care technician for years. She was just leaving that job when she says the stranger came up from behind her and randomly attacked her.

Her own coworkers treated her for the slash wound on her face, but now the 44-year-old says she’s afraid to go back to work or do much of anything.

“Now I’m really scared,” said Jean Pierre. “Before I go to work I always pray, when I come back I always pray.”

She says her prayers are that someone recognizes the man whose surprised looking face was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, so she and her family can have a sense of peace again.