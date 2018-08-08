OAKLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say two teens drowned while swimming with others in a northern New Jersey lake.

The group was swimming Tuesday in Ramapo Lake in Oakland when a call came into police around 7 p.m. about two possible drownings.

Multiple police, fire and dive team units responded to the scene. Dive teams first discovered the body of a 17-year-old boy around 10 p.m. Authorities say he may have died trying to rescue the other victim, a 17-year-old girl.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Ramapo Lake is located on the border of Bergen and Passaic Counties and is patrolled by state park police.

