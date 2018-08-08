37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heat Advisory, Heat wave, how hot will it be in nyc, New York City weather, nyc high temp, NYC weather, NYC Weather Forecast, rain nyc, weather in new york city, will it rain in nyc today

By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re anticipating another sultry day with pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. And while some folks will be spared, the unlucky ones can expect the possibility of gusty winds and even some downpours with these storms. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with heat indices in the 95-100° range — gross!

nu tu 7day auto weather app3 8/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The aforementioned showers and storms will linger into this evening and even into the overnight hours. These storms will also be capable of producing lots of lightning, gusty winds, and drenching downpours, so do be on the lookout if you find yourself around town late.

nu tu alert heat advisory4 8/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll see the showers and storms make an early exit tomorrow and make way for sunshine. And outside of a stray shower or storm during the day, it looks like it will stay generally quiet. As for temps, they’ll climb well into the 80s again, but the humidity will be down a tick.

jl severe weather 21 8/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The good news is, we’ll catch another break on Friday with generally tranquil conditions, though an isolated storm N&W can’t be ruled out. Expect temps to climb well into the 80s again with slightly humid conditions in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s