By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re anticipating another sultry day with pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. And while some folks will be spared, the unlucky ones can expect the possibility of gusty winds and even some downpours with these storms. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with heat indices in the 95-100° range — gross!

The aforementioned showers and storms will linger into this evening and even into the overnight hours. These storms will also be capable of producing lots of lightning, gusty winds, and drenching downpours, so do be on the lookout if you find yourself around town late.

We’ll see the showers and storms make an early exit tomorrow and make way for sunshine. And outside of a stray shower or storm during the day, it looks like it will stay generally quiet. As for temps, they’ll climb well into the 80s again, but the humidity will be down a tick.

The good news is, we’ll catch another break on Friday with generally tranquil conditions, though an isolated storm N&W can’t be ruled out. Expect temps to climb well into the 80s again with slightly humid conditions in place.