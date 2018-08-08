SANFORD, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected car thief who tried to make a run for it was corralled by over a dozen cows in Florida.

No, really. Video from a police helicopter in Seminole County captured the chows chasing the suspect after authorities say she crashed a stolen SUV into a nearby pasture.

The herd chased the driver, identified as Jamie Young, down and at some points seemed right on her tail. The semi-stampede helped officers corner the bovine-spooked bandit.

The Sheriff’s Office credited the cows with a big assist in the arrest.