NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a machete-wielding man they say robbed at least five women in five separate incidents in Astoria.

They say in all of the attacks, they say the suspect displayed the weapon then demands cash before running off.

Some of the victims were roughed up, and police say one of them was put into a chokehold.

One of the victims was hospitalized for cuts and bruises.

