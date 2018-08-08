37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a machete-wielding man they say robbed at least five women in five separate incidents in Astoria.

They say in all of the attacks, they say the suspect displayed the weapon then demands cash before running off.

astoria machete robberies Police: Machete Wielding Man Wanted In At Least 5 Robberies In Astoria

Suspect in Astoria machete-point robberies. (credit: NYPD)

Some of the victims were roughed up, and police say one of them was put into a chokehold.

One of the victims was hospitalized for cuts and bruises.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

