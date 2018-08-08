NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Country superstar Carrie Underwood made a huge announcement Wednesday.

She’s pregnant with her second child, with the Instagram reveal coming just two days after comments she made about later-in-life pregnancies.

Backlash brewed for the remarks she made about fertility which were posted by Redbook ahead of an interview for the magazine’s September issue.

In it, Underwood said “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family.”

The quote has had some fans wondering if she’s out of touch with statistics showing that more women than ever are having children in their forties, or even older.

At Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, Dr. Alan Copperman says not only does he support what Carrie Underwood is saying after the age of 34, but he’s also glad it’s starting a conversation.

“The statement that she made was actually accurate,” said Dr. Copperman. “She raised awareness that if you want two, three, or four children and you’re starting at the age of 35 you’re really going to have some challenges meeting your life choices.”

Copperman adds those choices can be deeply personal, so if the desire is for a big family then he advises starting early. Waiting until later could mean relying on scientific, medical help from someone like him.

“Someone can freeze their eggs and bank their embryos for later or if they’re 40, 42, or 45 maybe they can use donated eggs,” Copperman said.

Underwood also told Redbook that’s exactly how she may add to her family later on.

“We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older,” she said.

The singer is married to NHL player Mike Fisher.