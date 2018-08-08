MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Talk about a blast from the past.

CBS2’s John Dias took a trip down video game memory lane on Wednesday when he toured Josh Guskin’s basement.

Guskin has turned fun and games into a living. His company, Guscade, is one of a growing number of businesses dedicated to the world of retro gaming. Guskin and his employees are breathing life into video games of the past. The Suffolk County resident has 30 old-school arcade games, including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man and Dragon’s Lair.

His oldest? Remember Missile Command? It dates back to 1980.

He builds new and enhanced classics and refurbishes original machines, and sells about 150 per year. The machines look just like the old ones in arcades and sell for $1,700 and up.

Guskin will join around 100 other vendors at the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo in Garden City this weekend.