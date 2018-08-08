37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A lightning strike at a Long Island Rail Road substation in New Hyde Park is causing signal issues Wednesday morning.

The LIRR says riders can expect delays up to 90 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches. All trains on those branches will make local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park as well as Jamaica.

 

The MTA said a lightning strike during severe storms Tuesday started a fire near the LIRR substation. Service was temporarily suspended Tuesday night, but later resumed.

The LIRR says PSEG is back on the scene Wednesday troubleshooting the power issue which is affecting signals. Meanwhile, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E, J and Z lines at Jamaica.

For the latest service information, click here.

