NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A lightning strike at a Long Island Rail Road substation in New Hyde Park is causing signal issues Wednesday morning.

The LIRR says riders can expect delays up to 90 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches. All trains on those branches will make local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park as well as Jamaica.

The LIRR is experiencing signal trouble near New Hyde Park. Trains are being held in the area as maintainers on scene troubleshoot the issue. Customers can expect delays on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 8, 2018

Service has resumed on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches. Customers can expect delays averaging 60-90 minutes. All trains on these branches will make all local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park, as well as Jamaica. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 8, 2018

As an alternative, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E/J/Z at Jamaica Station. PSEG is on scene troubleshooting the power issue, which is affecting our signals. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 8, 2018

The MTA said a lightning strike during severe storms Tuesday started a fire near the LIRR substation. Service was temporarily suspended Tuesday night, but later resumed.

The LIRR says PSEG is back on the scene Wednesday troubleshooting the power issue which is affecting signals. Meanwhile, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E, J and Z lines at Jamaica.

