TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The NJ TRANSIT Board will vote Wednesday on an operating budget for fiscal year 2019.

The board is considering a budget of more than $2.3 billion and almost $1.5 billion in capital improvements.

It comes as commuters and state lawmakers are lashing out against NJ TRANSIT over ongoing service problems.

“This summer they just keep canceling trains and there is no plan,” said NJ State Assembly member Nancy Munoz. “Number one problem, they’re not telling the riders.”

“It is just frustrating,” said commuter Sherif Ahned. “The pricing has continued to go up, but the quality of service has not.”

The agency has blamed a number of the cancellations on unplanned absences by engineers along with work implementing the federally-mandated positive train control system.