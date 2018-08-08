NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Moving to become the first major U.S. city to place a cap on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, the New York City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the proposal as part of a package of regulations.

Other proposals would set minimum pay levels for all drivers and minimum fares, which are now regulated for traditional cabs but not their multitudes of new competitors.

The City Council wants to a year-long study on the impact these companies have, during that time freezing new licenses. It’s something the New York Taxi Workers Alliance has been campaigning for.

“There is absolutely no reason beyond corporate greed why there would not be a cap on the number of vehicles,” said Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

But companies like Uber and Lyft have been pushing back through commercials and social media.

“We’d like a little more time to sit down and talk to the council about this because this whole process is moving so fast,” said Joseph Okpaku, vice president of public policy with Lyft.

On Tuesday, families of cab drivers who have taken their own lives held a rally saying the surge in ride-share cars has increased the financial burden yellow taxi drivers face.

“He make less, less money to pay the bills, so this is why he committed suicide,” one driver’s brother, Richard Chow, said.

Instead of a car cap, ride-sharing companies want comprehensive congestion pricing that applies to not just their cars, but also public transit and personal cars, which require state approval.

“The more Ubers, the more Lyfts, it’s better for the consumer,” said Uber rider Germain Kelly. “Should be less expensive because you have more rides to choose from. I think it’s going to hurt the consumer if this legislation were to pass.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said lawmakers aren’t against the ride-hailing newcomers.

“We think they’ve actually filled a need,” he said. But he said better regulation is needed.

Uber spokesman Josh Gold said a cap on new licenses would reverse the progress made extending service to neighborhoods poorly served by traditional taxis.

While ride-sharing companies want more time to discuss the matter, the City Council still plans to vote on the topic Wednesday.

