NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A future memorial honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre is at long last taking shape.

A design called “The Clearing” has been chosen nearly five years after the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

It will feature a walkway around a pond, with a lone sycamore tree in the middle a short distance away from the elementary school.

The names of the 20 children and six adults killed will line the walkway which designers say has no true beginning or end, symbolic of both grief and healing.