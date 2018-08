NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The government’s star witness returns to the stand Wednesday in Norman Seabrook’s corruption retrial.

Seabrook, the former head of the city’s Correction Officers’ Union, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe to invest $20 million in union pension money in a hedge fund.

Jona Rechnitz has admitted bribing Seabrook. On Tuesday, he testified about spreading money around to acquire powerful friends.

Seabrook’s first trial ended with a hung jury in November.