Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man visiting New York City for a wedding has died after being attacked over the weekend.

Sandor Szabo, 35, arrived in the city Saturday, but the celebration turned violent around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said he was punched in the face on 29th Street near 41st Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. The blow was so hard, Szabo fell backwards, hitting his head on the concrete.

florida tourist life support Florida Man Visiting NYC For Wedding Dies After Weekend Attack

Sandor Szabo. (credit: CBS2)

His family said the marketing professional was leaving the hotel where his brother was staying and called for a car to go back to his own hotel. The family believes he was knocking on car windows to check on his ride when he knocked on the suspect’s window.

The man exited a white SUV and punched Szabo, leaving him bleeding on the ground. He was placed on life support and later died.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

