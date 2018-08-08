VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Around 9:39 a.m., Westchester County police said officers and hospital security responded to reports of shots fired in a room on the fourth floor at the main hospital.

When officers arrived, police said they found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman both in their 70s, inside the room and a weapon on the floor.

“Unfortunately, both were later pronounced dead,” Westchester County Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason said. “At this time, it appears to be a murder-suicide situation.”

Gleason said the woman was a patient at the hospital and the man was a visitor, but the exact relationship between the two is unclear, adding however that it appears to be “a family-type situation.”

“It should be stressed this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to other hospital staff, other patients or to the community,” he said.

Gleason said the gun recovered at the scene was a licensed firearm that was owned by the man.