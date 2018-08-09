By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect a decent amount of sunshine this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower to the north and east. It will feel slightly more comfortable out there, too, as the humidity gradually falls off. As for highs, they’ll be pretty close to yesterday’s in the upper 80s.

Weak high pressure will deliver a pleasant night with mostly clear skies and light winds. It will remain on the mild side, too, with temps falling into the low 70s by daybreak.

Sunshine will win out tomorrow, but we’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are possible N&W, as well, with slightly better odds in the city late in the afternoon and into the evening. High temps will remain on the warm side in the upper 80s or so.

A nearly stationary front will keep us unsettled on Saturday with showers and storms possible. Highs that day will be a little cooler in the low 80s.