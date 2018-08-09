37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    08:00 AMCorrupt Crimes
    08:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It may not reach 90 but it will definitely still be a hot day.

We are already starting out at warm temperatures in the mid 70s this morning and will hit the high 80s by this afternoon. There is a chance for a few pop up showers early today but they move out quickly so it will be drier this afternoon and plenty of sunshine! The UV forecast will be high today so make sure to bring out the sunscreen!

The heat advisory that has been in place these past couple of days has let up, but, as temperatures will still be high it may be a good idea to still have water handy and to try and stay cool.

Humidity has come down a bit but it will still be a bit sticky out there.

After the rain passes, there will be a dry patch but another cold front is hot on the heels of this one so the rain chances come back up again for this weekend. Don’t put the umbrella away just yet!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s