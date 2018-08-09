By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It may not reach 90 but it will definitely still be a hot day.

We are already starting out at warm temperatures in the mid 70s this morning and will hit the high 80s by this afternoon. There is a chance for a few pop up showers early today but they move out quickly so it will be drier this afternoon and plenty of sunshine! The UV forecast will be high today so make sure to bring out the sunscreen!

The heat advisory that has been in place these past couple of days has let up, but, as temperatures will still be high it may be a good idea to still have water handy and to try and stay cool.

Humidity has come down a bit but it will still be a bit sticky out there.

After the rain passes, there will be a dry patch but another cold front is hot on the heels of this one so the rain chances come back up again for this weekend. Don’t put the umbrella away just yet!