NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The bodega where Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed reopened its doors Thursday, despite some push-back from the Bronx community.

The store on East 183rd Street in the Belmont section is under new management with NYPD officers standing guard.

The bodega had been closed since June 20 when police say members of the Trinitarios gang dragged Guzman-Feliz from inside and killed him.

Members of the community said the store’s former owner did not do enough to stop the 15-year-old’s death.

“If I had done more, I would have been exposed and there would have been a memorial candle for me and my partner,” he said after the attack.

Friends of Guzman-Feliz said they would prefer the space to be turned into a community center or church.

