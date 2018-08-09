NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are trying to find two missing siblings who haven’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Twelve-year-old Lala Washington and her 9-year-old brother Andrew Hillard were last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday when they left for a breakfast program across the street from their home on Amboy Street.

Police say they have not returned home since.

🚨MISSING YOUTH: On August 8, 2018 at 8 am LaLa and Andrew left their apartment in #Brownsville to attend a breakfast program and have not returned home since. If anyone has information regarding the pictured children please 📲 us at 718-495-5287. pic.twitter.com/qxZIlHY6MA — NYPD 73rd Precinct (@NYPD73Pct) August 9, 2018

Lala is 5’3″ tall, about 105 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans and purple shoes. Andrew is 5’1″ tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.