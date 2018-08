NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cleanup is underway at an apartment building in Hell’s Kitchen after two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease.

The health department says two residents of Clinton Manor on West 51st Street were sickened within a one-year period. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Health officials say as a result, they tested the building’s water system last month and found legionella bacteria in the hot water supply.