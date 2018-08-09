37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
adelphi university, Borough of Manhattan Community College

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly teaching lifesaving skills without a license.

Investigators say Sophia Clarke’s nursing license was revoked in 2012, but she presented forged credentials to teach at two area schools.

According to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, Clarke was scheduled to teach at Adelphi University and Borough of Manhattan Community College during the upcoming semester.

“Because of their lifesaving role in our healthcare system, it’s essential that only licensed professionals be allowed teach nursing to students,” Singas said in a statement. “This defendant allegedly presented forged credentials to the colleges where she taught after her nursing license was revoked by state authorities. I’m grateful to the New York State Board of Education, BMCC and Adelphi University for their assistance with this investigation.”

Singas said Clarke has been put on leave by BMCC and was terminated from Adelphi University. She said nursing licenses are requirements to teach at both schools, which are accredited institutions.

Clarke was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument and scheme to defraud. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court in September.

