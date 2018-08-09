NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who police say is wanted in a series of frightening hold-ups in Queens.

Police say in almost all of the attacks, the man displays a knife or machete, demands cash and then runs off.

Help us identify this individual, wanted for a Knife Point Robbery Pattern. Please call 911, or the 114 Precinct at 718-626-9311 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/VnMtC1NeMX — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) August 9, 2018

The first incident happened back on July 28. Police said he approached a 27-year-old woman on 33rd Street, pulled out a weapon and stole $120 in cash from her purse.

The next day on July 29, police said demanded money from a 23-year-old woman on 36th Street, pulling up his shirt to show the victim a large knife. He took $60 in cash and fled, police said.

Then on July 31, police said he punched a 21-year-old woman in the back of her hear at the corner of 43rd Street and 31st Avenue, choked her and took her wallet. The woman was able to walk to the hospital, where she was treated for cuts and scrapes.

On Aug. 4, police said he attacked a 29-year-old woman as she was walking into her residence in the area of 43rd Street and 34th Avenue and tried to take her bag, but fled empty-handed.

The latest incident happened Sunday along 29th Street and 35th Avenue. Police said he put a 28-year-old woman in a chokehold and then ran off with her purse.

Police describe the suspect as a thin man in his early 20s and about 6-feet-tall. They say he was last seen wearing red sneakers and what appeared to be an “I Love New York” shirt. In the latest incident, police said he was also wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.