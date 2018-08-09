CAMDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the shooting of two undercover police officers in Camden, New Jersey.

Authorities said two gunmen opened fire on the officers who were sitting in their vehicle at a red light Tuesday night, leaving both officers wounded and spurring an intense manhunt for the suspects.

NJ COP SHOT POSTS $20,000 REWARD FOR ARREST AND CONVICTION OF SUSPECTS WHO SHOT 2 CAMDEN METRO OFFICERS ON AUGUST 7TH. Anyone with info call Camden County Metro Detective Caffarelli Police Department at 856-757-7042. @CamdenCountyPD pic.twitter.com/SAW9BXqjjL — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) August 9, 2018

One of the two detectives was able to return fire, but it’s not clear if either gunman was shot in the exchange. County authorities remained in communication with hospitals in the region in case either suspect sought treatment for injuries they may have suffered.

The detectives, a man and a woman whose names were not released, both were wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. Each was listed in stable condition on Wednesday and both are expected to survive.

“The information we have thus far is that they were essentially ambushed,” Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday night.

Police continue to search for the suspects involved in the “unprovoked” attack, authorities said.

The two detectives have both been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. This is standard procedure following police-involved shootings.

