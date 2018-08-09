NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bride and groom heading uptown on an often-delayed 3 train broke into an impromptu public dance party beneath Manhattan’s streets this week.

It all started early Wednesday morning when Marina and Sergey got married on the Brooklyn Promenade, where they had their first date, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

The fastest way to get to their reception in Harlem was to hop on the 2/3 train with their wedding party, but they didn’t intend for the train to take so long.

“The MTA I think was playing along with us. So they wanted to make the subway ride longer, right?” joked Sergey. “At first there was delays on the platform itself. So we’re like, well let’s take pictures.”

Making the most of the situation, they erupted into celebration — singing Russian folk songs, backed up by their guitarist. Other commuters even joined in.

“Everybody was enjoying it, everybody was filming, everybody was dancing,”

Their little trip quickly became a viral sensation.

“Dear @MTA, everything you have ever done to me is forgiven,” tweeted subway passenger Katie Honan. “I got on an uptown 3 at Wall Street and stumbled upon a wedding party. Now we are riding and celebrating. I love New York, I love New York, I love New York.”

Minutes later, Honan had an update.

“Our 3 train is suddenly out of service,” she posted. “We are now on the platform at 34th.”

Replying to the tweet, the MTA posted their best wishes: “We love you (and NY) too. And we’ll keep working hard to do better by you.”

…Only to get some shade thrown back in return from Andy Campbell of the Huffington Post: “Don’t ruin this moment.”

Another person posted: “Their tweet was delayed due to twitter traffic ahead of it. They apologize for any inconvenience.”

Honan left them at Times Square as the party continued uptown.

The out-of service layover at 34th Street did nothing to slow the party, which spilled onto the platform for more music and dancing.

“It’s easier to dance when the train is not moving, so we’re like, let’s keep dancing,” said Sergey.

The New York couple met during a trip to Romania, and the rest is history.

“I didn’t care about my makeup or my dress… I was like, you know what, I don’t care. I just want to have fun,” Marina said. “I guess everything happens for a reason in this life.”

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds plan to take a road trip to Niagara Falls, but this time, they’ll be driving instead of taking the train.

They were stuck on the train for about 20 minutes but they did make it to the reception on time.