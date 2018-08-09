NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBS2NewYork) — The hunt is on for whoever used a sharp blunt object to dig dozens of holes and slice chunks of sod on a distinguished Suffolk County golf course.

Crab Meadow Golf Course is considered one of the finest public golf courses on Long Island, featuring majestic views of the sound and, until now, pristine putting greens, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

“We came up to the greens and we saw what these people did. I mean they used an axe or some spade and just ripped up the whole greens,” said Ove Dyling, a golfer from East Northport.

In all, four greens were vandalized by someone with a pick axe or shovel, ripping away huge chunks of manicured sod and taking a blunt object to the complex and costly surface shape.

Damage is estimated at $124,000.

“Doesn’t make any sense at all,” said Dennis Gallagher, a golfer from Greenlawn. “Why could anybody have a grudge against a golf course?”

It appears to have been premeditated. The vandal or vandals struck after hours on July 31 near fencing to the preserve.

“They knew that area was not well-lit, no electricity, no cameras,” said Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “So I think the person wasn’t just randomly picking an area, but probably knew the layout of the golf course.”

The crime couldn’t have come at a worse time for the summer golfing season, disrupting August tournaments and family events.

“It was so viciously done,” Lupinacci said. “It’s a concern that it’s going to take so long to fix.”

Repairs are underway. A local sod farm is already delivering soil and sand.

“The subsurface we now have to dig down 10 inches, build it up with sand, put drainage into the green, then sod, so it becomes very costly,” said Patrick Murgolo, superintendent of Crab Meadow Golf Course.

For now, the course is offering 10 percent off greens fees because on the four affected holes. Golfers will be putting on makeshift greens at the end of the fairway.

“Putting on the fairway is not very good. It’s less than desirable,” said Huntington golfer Fred Baumann.

“It was multiple greens so we are working with Suffolk County Police 2nd Precinct on the investigation and reward,” said Huntington Parks and Recreation Director Greg Wagner.

The reward for nabbing the culprit is up to $10,000. It is being provided by an anonymous golfer and Suffolk police.

Repairs will take until at least September.