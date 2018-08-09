NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBS2NewYork) — The hunt is on for whomever used a sharp, blunt object to dig dozens of holes and slice chunks of sod on a distinguished Suffolk County golf course.

Crab Meadow Golf Course is considered one of the finest public golf courses on Long Island, featuring majestic views of the sound and, until now, pristine putting greens, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

“I mean they used an ax or some spade and just ripped up the whole greens,” said Ove Dyling, a golfer from East Northport. “It was just horrible.”

In all, four greens were vandalized by someone with a pick ax or shovel, ripping away huge chunks of manicured sod and taking a blunt object to the complex and costly surface and shape.

Damage is estimated at $124,000.

“Doesn’t make any sense at all,” said Dennis Gallagher, a golfer from Greenlawn. “What could anybody have a grudge against a golf course?”

It appears to have been premeditated, McLogan reported. The vandal or vandals struck after hours on July 31 near fencing to the preserve.

“They knew that area is not well-lit, there’s no electricity, there weren’t cameras,” said Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci. “So I think the person wasn’t just randomly picking an area, but probably knew the layout of the golf course.”

The crime couldn’t have come at a worse time for the summer golfing season, disrupting August tournaments and family events.

“It was so viciously done,” one woman said. “It wasn’t kids fooling around.”

“It’s a concern that it’s going to take so long to fix,” said another.

Repairs are underway. A local sod farm is already delivering soil and sand.

“The subsurface now we have to dig down 10 inches, build it up with sand, put drainage into the green, and then we’ll be laying the sod. So it becomes very costly to do,” said Patrick Murgolo, superintendent of Crab Meadow Golf Course.

For now, the course is offering 10 percent off greens fees. Because on the four affected holes, golfers will be putting on makeshift greens at the end of the fairway.

The reward for nabbing the culprit is up to $10,000. It is being provided by an anonymous golfer and Suffolk police.

Repairs will take until at least September.