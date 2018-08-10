By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s certainly an afternoon to enjoy given the unsettled pattern ahead, but more on that in a moment. For today, get outside if you can. It will be on the warm side, but we’re expecting pleasant skies with the humidity still not all that bad. Do be mindful of a stray shower or storm well N&W though if you’re headed in that direction.

The chance of showers will increase through the overnight hours, so it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella handy. The humidity will be creeping up, as well, so expect a slightly stickier feel in the air.

Keep the umbrella (or poncho) handy tomorrow, as well, as showers and storms are looking pretty likely. We may also see some flooding with these showers and storms, especially with the more organized ones. The good news — if you’re tired of the heat — is that it will be about 10° cooler.

As for Sunday, have the wet weather gear on standby once again, as it will remain unsettled around the area.