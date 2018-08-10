37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Heat wave, how hot will it be in nyc, John Elliott, New York City weather, New York City weather conditions, nyc high temp, NYC weather, NYC Weather Forecast, weather in new york city, weather in nyc, will it rain in nyc today

By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s certainly an afternoon to enjoy given the unsettled pattern ahead, but more on that in a moment. For today, get outside if you can. It will be on the warm side, but we’re expecting pleasant skies with the humidity still not all that bad. Do be mindful of a stray shower or storm well N&W though if you’re headed in that direction.

nu tu 7day auto weather app4 8/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The chance of showers will increase through the overnight hours, so it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella handy. The humidity will be creeping up, as well, so expect a slightly stickier feel in the air.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 8/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Keep the umbrella (or poncho) handy tomorrow, as well, as showers and storms are looking pretty likely. We may also see some flooding with these showers and storms, especially with the more organized ones. The good news — if you’re tired of the heat — is that it will be about 10° cooler.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight2 8/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Sunday, have the wet weather gear on standby once again, as it will remain unsettled around the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s