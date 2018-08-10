37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens, Sean Young

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say actress Sean Young is wanted for questioning after she was allegedly caught on surveillance video stealing laptops and video production software from a store in Queens.

Police say employees at a store in Astoria reported a burglary Thursday. They say surveillance video allegedly showed Young and a male companion breaking in and stealing laptops and software worth about $12,000.

A representative for Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The 58-year-old Young starred in 1980s movies including “Blade Runner,” “No Way Out” and “Wall Street.” She recently appeared in “The Alienist” on TNT.

gettyimages 905797710 Actress Sean Young Wanted For Questioning In Queens Burglary

Sean Young attends the premiere of TNT’s “The Alienist” at iPic Cinema on January 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Young has been known for erratic behavior over the years. She was arrested outside an Oscars party in 2012 after she was accused of slapping a security guard.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s