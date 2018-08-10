NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent confrontation involving a cab driver was caught on camera this week in Midtown, Manhattan.

Cellphone video shows three people throwing punches Thursday afternoon on 35th Street.

The cab driver is now facing several charges, including assault.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, a man driving a white Nissan Rogue SUV can be seen fighting with the female taxi driver, Jenna Mallett, while a bystander with a backpack tries to intervene. A female passenger in the white SUV appears to be recording the incident when Mallet punches her in the head.

All the while, two children were in the backseat of the SUV – an 11-year-old girl and 2-week-old girl.

Mallett was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators believe she attacked the couple after a road rage incident, Castro reported. She hit a UPS truck, then struck the white SUV twice before she backed into another car.

The driver and passenger she’s accused of attacking were not charged, because police said they were acting in self-defense.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission said Mallett has been suspended, pending the outcome of the charges.