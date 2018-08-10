37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:30 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Midtown, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent confrontation involving a cab driver was caught on camera this week in Midtown, Manhattan.

Cellphone video shows three people throwing punches Thursday afternoon on 35th Street.

The cab driver is now facing several charges, including assault.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, a man driving a white Nissan Rogue SUV can be seen fighting with the female taxi driver, Jenna Mallett, while a bystander with a backpack tries to intervene. A female passenger in the white SUV appears to be recording the incident when Mallet punches her in the head.

All the while, two children were in the backseat of the SUV – an 11-year-old girl and 2-week-old girl.

Mallett was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators believe she attacked the couple after a road rage incident, Castro reported. She hit a UPS truck, then struck the white SUV twice before she backed into another car.

The driver and passenger she’s accused of attacking were not charged, because police said they were acting in self-defense.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission said Mallett has been suspended, pending the outcome of the charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s