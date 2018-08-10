NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect accused of spray painting anti-Chinese graffiti in Brooklyn.

In the video, police say the suspect is seen using a stencil to spray paint the graffiti on the wall of the Green Food supermarket on 20th Avenue near 86th Street in Bensonhurst.

“Pretty angry. When we saw it, we called 911 right away,” said Andy Cai, manager of the Green Food store where police say the suspect spray painted the hateful messages in two locations.

Police say the man in the video also vandalized at least five other places in Bensonhurst with the same message.

Detectives say the suspect targeted Chinese-owned businesses when he allegedly committed the crimes around 2:30 a.m. last Saturday.

People who live in the community are now hoping the new images lead to his arrest.

“It’s disgraceful,” said resident Marie Bove. “They do their business, work a lot of hard hours and they don’t bother anybody.”

“We really want the police officer to find the guy as soon as possible to avoid the guy to hurt another person in the future,” said Cai.

Police said the suspect was seen carrying a large bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.