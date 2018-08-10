37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, Marc Liverman, New Jersey, Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police along the Jersey Shore are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 14-year-old girl Thursday night in Point Pleasant.

A black sedan heading east on Route 88 near Sunset Avenue hit the teen as she was trying to cross the street on her bicycle with two friends.

Prosecutors said the girl was carried 15 to 20 feet on the hood of the car.

“She was kind of going in and out of consciousness, like she was actually going in and out at times,” one witness told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “The paramedics were asking her if she was OK, what part of her body was hurting. She was actually responding to all that.”

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“I’m just hoping this girl is going to be OK. Everybody knows her here in town, so it’s actually kind of sad,” the witness said.

The driver never even stopped to make sure the girl was OK, Liverman reported. The section of road has no street light, no crosswalk and no stop sign.

“They just speed up and down the road these cars,” said the witness. “Change the rules around here, the laws around here. Put more light in, put more stop signs, put more pedestrian — just help these kids out a bit more.”

Authorities said the suspect’s black sedan might have damage to its front end and windshield.

