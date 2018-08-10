NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The death of a Florida man who police say was punched in the face while visiting New York City for a wedding was ruled a homicide caused by blunt impact to his head, the city’s medical examiner’s office said Friday.

Sandor Szabo died on Tuesday. Police said Szabo fell and hit his head on the sidewalk after he was punched in the face Sunday on 29th Street near 41st Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

A college basketball coach from North Carolina has been charged in connection with the attack.

Jamill Jones, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday night on a misdemeanor assault charge and was released on his own recognizance.

Relatives say Szabo tapped on the window of Jones’ SUV while searching for his Uber after leaving a family wedding around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Jones got out and punched Szabo, who fell to the ground and hit his head. Szabo died at the hospital after two days on life support.

Jones, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police Thursday. His attorney calls the encounter a “tragic accident.”

“The Jones family sends condolences and will not be making further comment,” defense attorney Alain Massena.

Wake Forest University tweeted a statement Thursday, saying, “We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter.”

The family of Szabo, a marketing professional from Boca Raton, said “he will be missed but there is comfort knowing he will live on in the many lives he will save through organ donation.”

Jones is due back in court on Oct. 2.

